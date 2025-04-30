Left Menu

Tragic Family Drama: Arrest in Triple Fatality Case

UP Police have arrested Sangam Yadav from Rajasthan after her husband and twin daughters were found dead. She had reportedly eloped with her alleged lover. The incident involved Om Prakash Yadav poisoning his daughters and hanging himself. A complaint was filed by the deceased's father leading to her arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 30-04-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 01:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic twist, Uttar Pradesh Police have apprehended Sangam Yadav in Rajasthan's Sambhar district following the mysterious deaths of her husband and two young daughters.

The arrest comes five months after Yadav allegedly fled with her lover, leaving behind a trail of heartbreak and unanswered questions.

Om Prakash Yadav, her husband, is accused of poisoning their daughters, Priyanshi and Aanshi, before taking his own life. Authorities suspect the incident was linked to Sangam's departure with her lover, prompting a complaint by Om Prakash's father, Rajaram Yadav, that led to the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

