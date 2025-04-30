Tragic Family Drama: Arrest in Triple Fatality Case

In a tragic twist, Uttar Pradesh Police have apprehended Sangam Yadav in Rajasthan's Sambhar district following the mysterious deaths of her husband and two young daughters.

The arrest comes five months after Yadav allegedly fled with her lover, leaving behind a trail of heartbreak and unanswered questions.

Om Prakash Yadav, her husband, is accused of poisoning their daughters, Priyanshi and Aanshi, before taking his own life. Authorities suspect the incident was linked to Sangam's departure with her lover, prompting a complaint by Om Prakash's father, Rajaram Yadav, that led to the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)