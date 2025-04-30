Cattle Rescue Operation on Purvanchal Expressway
Police in Sultanpur district intercepted a truck carrying 29 cattle near Jaysinghpur. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Inspector Satyendra Kumar Singh received a tip-off and two emergency teams pursued the truck on the Purvanchal Expressway, eventually intercepting it on the Raebareli-Tanda Highway.
Police in Sultanpur district successfully intercepted a truck loaded with 29 cattle early Wednesday morning near the Jaysinghpur area, officials confirmed.
According to Inspector Satyendra Kumar Singh, after receiving intel about unusual activity on the Purvanchal Expressway, two emergency response teams were deployed for the operation. They pursued and intercepted the vehicle near the Semri Lahota turn on the Raebareli-Tanda National Highway.
The driver managed to flee before law enforcement could apprehend him, leaving the cattle and truck behind. The rescued bovines have been transported to a nearby shelter as further legal proceedings continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
