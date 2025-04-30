Left Menu

Cattle Rescue Operation on Purvanchal Expressway

Police in Sultanpur district intercepted a truck carrying 29 cattle near Jaysinghpur. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Inspector Satyendra Kumar Singh received a tip-off and two emergency teams pursued the truck on the Purvanchal Expressway, eventually intercepting it on the Raebareli-Tanda Highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:15 IST
Cattle Rescue Operation on Purvanchal Expressway
box truck Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Sultanpur district successfully intercepted a truck loaded with 29 cattle early Wednesday morning near the Jaysinghpur area, officials confirmed.

According to Inspector Satyendra Kumar Singh, after receiving intel about unusual activity on the Purvanchal Expressway, two emergency response teams were deployed for the operation. They pursued and intercepted the vehicle near the Semri Lahota turn on the Raebareli-Tanda National Highway.

The driver managed to flee before law enforcement could apprehend him, leaving the cattle and truck behind. The rescued bovines have been transported to a nearby shelter as further legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025