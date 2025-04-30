Supreme Court Mandates Inclusive Digital KYC for Accessible Services

The Supreme Court issued a pivotal directive on Wednesday, instructing revisions to the digital KYC guidelines to better accommodate persons with disabilities and survivors of acid attacks. This decision underscores digital access as a fundamental element of the right to life enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan highlighted that individuals with disabilities, including those who are blind, face significant challenges in completing the KYC process. Their inability to perform necessary visual tasks often prevents them from opening bank accounts or benefiting from welfare schemes.

The court asserted the state's duty to craft a digitally inclusive environment catering to all citizens, stressing the imperative to bridge the digital divide. Adjustments to government portals and services were mandated to ensure universal accessibility, aligning with constitutional provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)