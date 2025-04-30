Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Inclusive Digital KYC for Accessible Services

The Supreme Court has mandated revisions to digital KYC guidelines to assist persons with disabilities, including acid attack survivors. Highlighting digital accessibility as a component of the right to life, the court emphasized the need for an inclusive digital ecosystem, directing changes that promote universal digital access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:57 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Inclusive Digital KYC for Accessible Services
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court issued a pivotal directive on Wednesday, instructing revisions to the digital KYC guidelines to better accommodate persons with disabilities and survivors of acid attacks. This decision underscores digital access as a fundamental element of the right to life enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan highlighted that individuals with disabilities, including those who are blind, face significant challenges in completing the KYC process. Their inability to perform necessary visual tasks often prevents them from opening bank accounts or benefiting from welfare schemes.

The court asserted the state's duty to craft a digitally inclusive environment catering to all citizens, stressing the imperative to bridge the digital divide. Adjustments to government portals and services were mandated to ensure universal accessibility, aligning with constitutional provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025