Corruption Allegations Rock AAP over School Construction

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has initiated legal proceedings against prominent AAP figures Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The accusations stem from alleged corruption linked to the construction of 12,748 classrooms in Delhi government schools, an official disclosed on Wednesday.

According to the ACB's statement, the scam is valued at an estimated Rs 2,000 crore. The investigation highlights that contracts were awarded at substantially inflated prices, with each classroom reportedly costing Rs 24.86 lakh, nearly fivefold the standard cost.

Furthermore, the project contracts were allegedly awarded to contractors with connections to the AAP, raising serious questions about the party's involvement.

