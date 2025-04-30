Corruption Allegations Rock AAP over School Construction
The Anti-Corruption Branch has filed cases against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain for alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms in Delhi. The scam, worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore, involves inflated contracts with links to AAP-associated contractors.
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has initiated legal proceedings against prominent AAP figures Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The accusations stem from alleged corruption linked to the construction of 12,748 classrooms in Delhi government schools, an official disclosed on Wednesday.
According to the ACB's statement, the scam is valued at an estimated Rs 2,000 crore. The investigation highlights that contracts were awarded at substantially inflated prices, with each classroom reportedly costing Rs 24.86 lakh, nearly fivefold the standard cost.
Furthermore, the project contracts were allegedly awarded to contractors with connections to the AAP, raising serious questions about the party's involvement.
