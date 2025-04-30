Left Menu

CHEMEXCIL and Narcotics Bureau Join Forces to Prevent Chemical Misuse

CHEMEXCIL has partnered with the Central Bureau of Narcotics, signing a pact to combat the diversion of chemicals for illicit drug production. The agreement, signed in April 2023, focuses on voluntary sales information sharing. The initiative is part of the government's anti-drug efforts under the Drug-Free India campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CHEMEXCIL, the top body for chemical exports, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Central Bureau of Narcotics to curb the potential misuse of certain chemicals in the illegal drug manufacturing process. The agreement, signed on April 28, highlights a shared commitment to this cause.

The collaboration will include periodic workshops and webinars to educate CHEMEXCIL members about chemicals prone to misuse. Initiated to enhance government anti-drug initiatives, the move is part of a broader effort to restrict the drug trade.

This memorandum of understanding, undertaken voluntarily, places significant weight on CHEMEXCIL's industry expertise to prevent the diversion of chemicals. The action resonates with the Centre's aggressive stance on the Drug-Free India campaign, ensuring heightened vigilance against narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

