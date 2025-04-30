Supreme Court Empowers Courts to Modify Arbitral Awards

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court ruled by a 4:1 majority that courts have the authority to modify arbitral awards under the 1996 Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

The decision, delivered by a Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, clarified that such modifications should be approached with caution, adhering to Sections 34 and 37 of the act.

Justice K V Viswanathan dissented, maintaining that courts should refrain from altering arbitral awards. The judgement came after a lengthy deliberation, concluding debates reserved since February 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)