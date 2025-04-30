Lt Gen JP Mathew Bids Farewell as CISC After 40 Years of Distinguished Service

On April 30, 2025, Lieutenant General JP Mathew, a stalwart of the Indian Armed Forces, officially relinquished his role as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), marking the end of a nearly four-decade-long career that has left a profound imprint on India’s defence landscape.

In a solemn and dignified tribute to the nation’s fallen soldiers, Lt Gen Mathew laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the morning of his retirement. The wreath-laying ceremony, marked by silence and reverence, signified the General’s deep respect and enduring commitment to the nation’s military ethos. Following this, he was accorded a grand ceremonial Tri-Service Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, symbolizing the armed forces’ collective salute to his legacy and service.

Leadership as CISC: Strengthening Jointness and Modern Warfare Capabilities

Appointed as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff in April 2023, Lt Gen Mathew played a pivotal role in fostering jointness among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force—key to ensuring seamless coordination and interoperability among the services. Under his stewardship, significant strides were made in modernizing India’s military capabilities, particularly in the critical domains of cyber and space.

He was a driving force behind the expansion and operational strengthening of the Defence Cyber Agency and the Defence Space Agency. His strategic foresight helped position India’s defence ecosystem to better face emerging threats in non-traditional domains. These advancements underscored the Armed Forces' preparedness in the digital age and contributed substantially to India's comprehensive national security.

Champion of Indigenous Defence and Inclusive Reform

Lt Gen Mathew was a committed advocate of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, pushing for stronger collaboration with India’s domestic defence industry and academic institutions. His initiatives facilitated research partnerships, technological innovation, and indigenous defence production—vital for reducing dependence on foreign military imports and enhancing self-sufficiency.

In addition to strategic reforms, Lt Gen Mathew placed a high priority on institutional development and inclusivity. He led transformative changes in key military educational institutions including the Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management, Military Institute of Technology, and the National Defence Academy. He championed curriculum updates that reflected modern warfare tactics and leadership requirements.

Moreover, his support for gender inclusivity set a progressive tone for the future of the Indian Armed Forces. He consistently promoted policies that encouraged the broader participation of women in the services, reinforcing the values of diversity, equity, and opportunity.

A Diplomatic Military Leader and Humanitarian Strategist

Beyond the national theatre, Lt Gen Mathew represented India’s military interests in numerous regional and international fora, playing a significant role in fostering defence diplomacy. His engagements helped maintain strong military-to-military relations with neighbouring countries, contributing to regional peace and stability.

Equally important was his contribution to enhancing India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities. Under his guidance, the Armed Forces improved their preparedness and response mechanisms to natural disasters and crises, both at home and in the region. His emphasis on swift and efficient disaster response operations reflected the military’s growing role in civil aid and nation-building.

A Glorious Military Journey

Commissioned into the esteemed Punjab Regiment in December 1985, Lt Gen JP Mathew went on to serve in numerous key operational and strategic roles throughout his career. On January 9, 2022, he was appointed as the Colonel of the Regiment, a mark of esteem and recognition from the military fraternity.

His distinguished service earned him some of India’s highest military decorations, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM)—testimonies to his extraordinary leadership, valor, and contribution to national security.

A Legacy for Generations

As he steps into retirement, Lt Gen Mathew leaves behind a legacy characterized by visionary leadership, reformist zeal, and unwavering dedication. His tenure has not only modernized key aspects of India’s defence apparatus but has also laid the groundwork for a more agile, inclusive, and strategically adept Armed Forces.

The Indian defence community bids farewell to a soldier, strategist, and statesman whose four decades of service will continue to inspire future generations of military leaders.