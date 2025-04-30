Controversy and Concerns: The High-Profile Case of Hindu Leader's Arrest in Bangladesh

In a landmark decision, the Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was detained five months ago on allegations of disrespecting the country's national flag. The decision comes after sustained protests by his followers and growing diplomatic concerns from India.

Das' arrest had ignited widespread demonstrations, most notably in Dhaka, leading to a violent outcome with the death of a government prosecutor. The incident underscored the fragile state of minority rights in Bangladesh, as noted by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Critics have condemned the charges against Das as baseless, arguing that they detract from the ongoing violence against minorities. The case now stands at a crucial juncture, amidst diplomatic dialogues and internal pressures in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)