Tragic Blast Claims Lives of Two Children Near Check Post in Pakistan

A bomb blast near a Frontier Corps check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has claimed the lives of at least two children and left another injured, local police confirm.

The tragic incident unfolded near the Azam Warsak FC checkpost in South Waziristan, leaving three children severely hurt. Sadly, two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Police report that the children were passing through the area when the explosion went off. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)