Tragic Blast Claims Lives of Two Children Near Check Post in Pakistan
A bomb explosion near a Frontier Corps check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed two children and injured another. The incident occurred in South Waziristan, resulting in three children being rushed to the hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries. Authorities are investigating the tragedy.
A bomb blast near a Frontier Corps check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has claimed the lives of at least two children and left another injured, local police confirm.
The tragic incident unfolded near the Azam Warsak FC checkpost in South Waziristan, leaving three children severely hurt. Sadly, two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
Police report that the children were passing through the area when the explosion went off. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blast.
