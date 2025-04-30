Israel's Warning Strike: Protecting Druze Amidst Syrian Turmoil

In a bold move to protect Druze communities, Israel executed a warning strike against an extremist group poised to attack in Syria. The incident marks the latest chapter in Israel's ongoing efforts to shield the Druze minority, as violence intensifies near Damascus.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike against the extremist group, which threatened the Druze community in Sahnaya. They also issued a stern message to the Syrian regime, urging action to prevent further harm to the Druze. Despite this, local authorities in Sahnaya reported no evidence of an attack.

Residents in Sahnaya shared harrowing accounts of intense fighting and indiscriminate shelling, raising concerns about potential massacres. The escalating violence underlines the challenges Syrian minorities face amidst the Islamist-led government's assertions of control. Israel remains committed to defending the Druze, who also live within its borders, amid regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)