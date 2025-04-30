Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Cross-Border Firing Between India and Pakistan

India raised objections over 'unprovoked firing' by Pakistan on the Kashmir border, according to military sources. This dialogue follows increased tensions caused by the killing of 26 Hindu tourists, resulting in small arms exchanges despite a ceasefire between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has strongly objected to what it describes as 'unprovoked firing' by Pakistan on their shared border in the Kashmir region. This was communicated during a conversation between top military officers of both nations, reliable Indian military sources revealed to Reuters on Wednesday.

The border situation remains tense following the killing of 26 Hindu tourists in recent attacks in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Despite an existing ceasefire, both nations have engaged in exchanging small arms fire, further escalating the longstanding rivalry.

The incidents add a new layer to the complex bilateral relationship, marking another round of military confrontations in an already sensitive geopolitical area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

