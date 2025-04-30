Rising Tensions: Cross-Border Firing Between India and Pakistan

India has strongly objected to what it describes as 'unprovoked firing' by Pakistan on their shared border in the Kashmir region. This was communicated during a conversation between top military officers of both nations, reliable Indian military sources revealed to Reuters on Wednesday.

The border situation remains tense following the killing of 26 Hindu tourists in recent attacks in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Despite an existing ceasefire, both nations have engaged in exchanging small arms fire, further escalating the longstanding rivalry.

The incidents add a new layer to the complex bilateral relationship, marking another round of military confrontations in an already sensitive geopolitical area.

(With inputs from agencies.)