UK Embassy Closure in Tehran Amidst Rising Tensions

The British Embassy in Tehran has been temporarily closed, according to a government announcement on Wednesday. In the statement, officials confirmed that the embassy would now operate remotely as part of updated Foreign Office travel advice reflecting the new consular changes.

A British official explained that the decision to evacuate the ambassador and all consular staff was based on a thorough security assessment, emphasizing the need to prioritize staff safety. This development coincides with Iranian authorities struggling to contain unprecedented domestic unrest, while US President Donald Trump has issued threats of potential intervention.

In related actions, both the UK and the US have scaled back their personnel presence at Middle Eastern bases following warnings from Tehran, which indicated it might target American bases if tensions escalate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)