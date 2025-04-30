Drug Bust on Outer Ring Road: Heroin Haul Shocks Delhi

A significant drug bust occurred on Delhi's Outer Ring Road as police took Rohit Kumar into custody. The arrest, which unveiled over 200 grams of heroin, adds to the growing concerns regarding drug trafficking in the region.

Acting on critical intelligence received a day earlier, police set a strategic trap to nab Kumar, known by his alias Boncha, as he attempted to deliver narcotics in Wazirabad. The swift operation underscores the police's intensified efforts to combat the drug menace in the city.

Authorities revealed that Kumar, who arrived on a motorcycle, was swiftly identified and subdued by the officers. As the investigation continues, law enforcement agencies aim to uncover the network behind this operation.

