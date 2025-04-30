ENPO's Strategic Shift: Narrowing the Demand for Frontier Nagaland

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has decided to temporarily reduce the scope of its demand for a separate statehood, instead accepting the central government's proposal for limited autonomy within six districts.

The ENPO, representing tribal organisations from six districts, submitted its adjusted stance to the Ministry of Home Affairs concerning the draft settlement memorandum and the Nagaland government's comments. Their historical quest for a distinct Frontier Nagaland Territory remains, albeit scaled back, with a decade-long review period promised.

The organisation outlined specific demands, including the formation of a permanent high court bench, additional parliamentary representation, and enhanced fiscal allocation to address eastern Nagaland's neglect.

