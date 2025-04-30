Left Menu

ENPO's Strategic Shift: Narrowing the Demand for Frontier Nagaland

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has temporarily scaled back its demand for a separate statehood, accepting a level of autonomy for six eastern districts. The decision comes after discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs, but unresolved matters remain, with a review slated for a decade later.

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has decided to temporarily reduce the scope of its demand for a separate statehood, instead accepting the central government's proposal for limited autonomy within six districts.

The ENPO, representing tribal organisations from six districts, submitted its adjusted stance to the Ministry of Home Affairs concerning the draft settlement memorandum and the Nagaland government's comments. Their historical quest for a distinct Frontier Nagaland Territory remains, albeit scaled back, with a decade-long review period promised.

The organisation outlined specific demands, including the formation of a permanent high court bench, additional parliamentary representation, and enhanced fiscal allocation to address eastern Nagaland's neglect.

