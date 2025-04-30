Left Menu

Karnataka's Push for Comprehensive Socio-Economic Survey Amid Caste Census Debate

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah insists the Centre on conducting a socio-economic survey alongside the caste census for achieving social justice. As the Centre announces caste enumeration for the next census, internal differences within Karnataka's cabinet highlight the complexity of addressing socio-economic disparities effectively.

In a significant political development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the central government to conduct a comprehensive socio-economic survey, arguing that a mere caste census would fall short of addressing social disparities.

The Centre confirmed on Wednesday that the forthcoming nationwide census will include caste enumeration, responding to persistent demands from opposition parties like the Congress. Several states, including Karnataka, have already initiated their own surveys.

Despite a comprehensive social and educational survey in Karnataka, internal disagreements within the state cabinet over the caste census report have delayed conclusive action, mirroring the national debate on socio-economic justice.

