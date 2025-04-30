Karnataka's Push for Comprehensive Socio-Economic Survey Amid Caste Census Debate

In a significant political development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the central government to conduct a comprehensive socio-economic survey, arguing that a mere caste census would fall short of addressing social disparities.

The Centre confirmed on Wednesday that the forthcoming nationwide census will include caste enumeration, responding to persistent demands from opposition parties like the Congress. Several states, including Karnataka, have already initiated their own surveys.

Despite a comprehensive social and educational survey in Karnataka, internal disagreements within the state cabinet over the caste census report have delayed conclusive action, mirroring the national debate on socio-economic justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)