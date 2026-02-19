Centre Launches “Meri Parampara – Meri Virasat” Push to Digitally Preserve Tribal Heritage

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj today organised a day-long national brainstorming session on “Meri Parampara – Meri Virasat” in New Delhi, marking a major step toward the community-led documentation and digital preservation of tribal cultural heritage in Scheduled Areas, beginning with Chhattisgarh.

The workshop brought together senior officials, cultural institutions, scholars, panchayat representatives and tribal leaders to finalise an implementation roadmap for one of India’s most ambitious grassroots heritage-mapping initiatives.

The session was organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the Ministry of Culture, and the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Government of Chhattisgarh.

Community-Led Heritage Preservation at the Core

Addressing the gathering, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, underscored that traditions and customs form the identity of communities, and their erosion weakens the distinct cultural character of tribal societies.

He highlighted that the initiative is unique for its community-centred approach, ensuring that heritage is documented not externally, but by communities themselves.

“Heritage documented and preserved by communities carries authenticity and enduring value,” he said, calling for collective efforts guided by a shared national purpose.

Chhattisgarh Ready to Partner in Rollout

Smt. Niharika Barik Singh, Principal Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Government of Chhattisgarh, presented the State’s implementation framework and expressed readiness to collaborate closely with the Centre.

She noted that Chhattisgarh’s rich tribal heritage and diverse cultural traditions provide a strong foundation for effective execution.

IGNCA Highlights Role of Digitisation and Youth Engagement

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, emphasised that documentation done at the local level by those who live these traditions ensures credibility and cultural ownership.

He added that digitising tribal traditions will:

• Preserve living heritage• Connect youth with their roots• Strengthen community ownership of cultural narratives

MGMD Portal Upgraded for Gram Sabha-Based Documentation

A key presentation was made on the upgradation of the Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar (MGMD) portal under the National Mission on Cultural Mapping.

The portal is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, with Gram Sabhas adopted as the primary platform for village-level cultural documentation.

Structured Gram Sabha meetings across Panchayats will enable:

• Systematic data collection• Community validation• Authentic cultural mapping at scale

Ten Thematic Areas for Tribal Heritage Documentation

Discussions focused on two broad themes:

• Documentation and Digital Preservation of Tribal Cultural Heritage in Scheduled Areas of Chhattisgarh• Finalisation of the Implementation Framework for project execution

The initiative will cover ten thematic heritage domains:

• Knowledge Traditions – philosophy, oral traditions, healing practices• Visual and Material Arts – sculpture, textiles, crafts• Performing Arts – dance, music, puppetry• Practices and Rituals – festivals, cuisines, life-cycle customs• Histories – movements, places, social change• Literature and Languages – authors, works, linguistic heritage• Built Spaces – worship sites, memorials, historic locations• Natural Environment – ecosystems, native species, national parks• Institutions – museums, universities, cultural centres• People – artistes, scholars, practitioners

Background: Preserving Heritage in Scheduled Areas

“Meri Parampara – Meri Virasat” has been conceptualised and supported by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and is being implemented with State Governments and key stakeholders.

The initiative aims to comprehensively document and digitally preserve tribal heritage, including:

• Folk songs and oral traditions

• Festivals and worship practices

• Art forms and cultural expressions

• Customary governance systems

Chhattisgarh is the second State to adopt the initiative, following Jharkhand, where the campaign was first launched on 26 January 2025 under the theme “Hamari Parampara Hamari Virasat”.

With 42 recognised Scheduled Tribes, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), Chhattisgarh presents a rich and diverse canvas for preserving India’s living tribal heritage for future generations.

The initiative is being positioned as a landmark convergence of Panchayati Raj institutions, cultural mapping, digital governance and tribal self-representation, ensuring that India’s indigenous traditions remain protected, visible and valued in the modern era.