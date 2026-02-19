Left Menu

Punjab Paves Pathway for Sri Guru Ravidass Centre

The Punjab government has secured 10.50 acres in Jalandhar to establish the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhyayan Centre. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the project's execution phase has begun, with plans to shift high-tension wires and start construction. The Centre aims to promote Guru Ravidass Ji’s teachings globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has taken a significant stride in establishing the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhyayan Centre by securing 10.50 acres of land in Jalandhar.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the completion of the land acquisition in the presence of key officials, marking the project's entry into the execution phase.

The government plans to spend Rs 55 lakh on shifting high-tension electricity wires to ensure uninterrupted construction of the Centre, which aims to disseminate the teachings of Guru Ravidass Ji worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

