Pioneering Digital Transformation: Insights from the 28th National e-Governance Conference

The 28th National Conference on e-Governance is set to commence on May 9 and 10 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, according to an official statement. The event is themed 'Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation', featuring six plenary and six breakout sessions.

Jointly organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with support from the Andhra Pradesh government, the conference aims to provide a platform for policy makers, industry leaders, and academicians to discuss public service improvements. The goal is to advance the 'minimum government, maximum governance' policy.

The event will also host the National e-Gov Awards 2025, presented by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the conference, joined by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister N Lokesh, who will deliver keynotes.

(With inputs from agencies.)