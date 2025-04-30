Left Menu

Pioneering Digital Transformation: Insights from the 28th National e-Governance Conference

The 28th National Conference on e-Governance in Visakhapatnam focuses on 'Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation'. Organized by DARPG and MeitY, it will discuss strategies to enhance public service quality, featuring the National e-Gov Awards 2025 and speeches from key government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:34 IST
Pioneering Digital Transformation: Insights from the 28th National e-Governance Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 28th National Conference on e-Governance is set to commence on May 9 and 10 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, according to an official statement. The event is themed 'Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation', featuring six plenary and six breakout sessions.

Jointly organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with support from the Andhra Pradesh government, the conference aims to provide a platform for policy makers, industry leaders, and academicians to discuss public service improvements. The goal is to advance the 'minimum government, maximum governance' policy.

The event will also host the National e-Gov Awards 2025, presented by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the conference, joined by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister N Lokesh, who will deliver keynotes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025