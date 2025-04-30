Left Menu

High Alert: Court Orders Removal of Hazardous Transformer Box in Mumbai

The Bombay High Court criticized Maharashtra's state power utility and Mumbai's civic body for placing a dangerous open transformer box at a busy intersection. The court emphasized the safety hazard and ordered its immediate removal. The issue was raised by a housing society noting the potential threat to public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has strongly criticized the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for installing a dangerously exposed transformer box, alongside high tension wires, at the intersection of a busy road.

A bench composed of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna highlighted the severe risk this poses to public safety. They ordered the immediate removal of the installation, as failing to do so may lead to unwarranted accidents. The court's directive followed a petition from the Marathon Maxima Co-operative Housing Society pointing out the hazard.

The bench asserted that both the BMC and the MSEDCL would be held accountable if any mishap occurred due to this negligent installation. They have been tasked with addressing the issue before the matter is revisited on May 7. Additionally, government pleader Purnima Kantharia has been asked to outline the city's policy on removing unlawfully parked vehicles obstructing residential access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

