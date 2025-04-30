46th PRAGATI Meeting: PM Modi Reviews ₹90,000 Cr Projects, Pushes Data-Led, Holistic Development

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today chaired the 46th edition of the PRAGATI meeting—Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation—an innovative ICT-based multi-modal platform designed to bring the Centre and State governments together for swift decision-making and timely execution of key infrastructure and social sector projects.

This edition of the PRAGATI meeting reviewed eight significant infrastructure initiatives, including three road projects, two railway projects, and two pertaining to port, shipping, and waterways. These initiatives span multiple States and Union Territories and are collectively estimated to be worth approximately ₹90,000 crore. The projects are aligned with the government’s broader developmental vision for seamless connectivity, economic revitalization, and enhanced public service delivery.

Focus on Grievance Redressal in PMMVY

One of the major social welfare areas under review was the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY)—a flagship maternity benefit program aimed at supporting pregnant and lactating women. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the critical need to strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms linked to the scheme.

To ensure accurate targeting and minimize leakages, he directed that beneficiary identification should be strictly carried out through Aadhaar-based biometric authentication or verification. This step, he said, is essential for transparency and accountability.

Further, he instructed Ministries and Departments to explore the integration of complementary programs under the PMMVY umbrella. These include initiatives that promote child care, health and hygiene awareness, cleanliness, and comprehensive maternal and infant well-being. The goal is to turn PMMVY into a more holistic scheme that not only supports maternal nutrition but also ensures better child development outcomes.

Urban Planning and Ring Roads: A Long-Term Vision

The meeting also delved into an urban infrastructure project concerning the development of a Ring Road. PM Modi underscored the importance of aligning such road infrastructure with the city's long-term urban expansion plans.

He called for a holistic approach to urban mobility, stressing that the development of Ring Roads should not be seen in isolation but rather as a component of a broader city planning vision for the next 25 to 30 years. The emphasis was on designing self-sustainable, efficiently managed Ring Roads that also integrate well with green mobility solutions.

Importantly, the Prime Minister suggested evaluating the feasibility of a Circular Rail Network as a sustainable, public transport-focused alternative. Such integration would ease urban congestion and foster interconnectivity, contributing to a livable and future-ready urban landscape.

Boosting Inland Waterways for Tourism and Local Economy

While reviewing the Jal Marg Vikas Project, PM Modi spotlighted the untapped potential of cruise tourism and community-driven economic development through inland waterways. He stressed the importance of building strong local connections along waterway stretches, especially to enhance tourism.

Highlighting the potential for employment generation and entrepreneurship, he emphasized integrating local initiatives such as ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) to promote regional crafts, artisans, and local businesses. This, he said, would not only create vibrant tourism hubs but also stimulate grassroots economic growth and livelihoods for communities along riverbanks.

Emphasis on Integrated Planning Tools and Data Reliability

Reiterating the utility of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, Prime Minister Modi called on stakeholders to adopt forward-looking planning strategies that foster synergy among sectors. GatiShakti, with its GIS-based tools and data-driven approach, provides a powerful framework for aligning infrastructure development with regional priorities.

PM Modi also directed all Ministries and Departments to regularly update and maintain accurate databases. He emphasized that timely and reliable data is crucial for informed policy decisions, efficient project execution, and long-term strategic planning.

PRAGATI’s Growing Impact on Indian Infrastructure

The PRAGATI platform has become an essential tool in India’s governance architecture, breaking bureaucratic silos and enabling coordinated action. With today’s meeting, a total of 370 projects worth approximately ₹20 lakh crore have been reviewed across all editions.

These meetings not only streamline project execution but also offer a transparent forum to monitor progress, resolve inter-departmental issues, and accelerate implementation—especially for infrastructure and public welfare schemes that are critical for economic growth and citizen welfare.