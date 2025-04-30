Left Menu

High Court Rebukes University VC Over Management Committee Controversy

The Allahabad High Court criticized the vice chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh University for not complying with its order in a case concerning the recognition of a college's management committee. The court demanded a personal affidavit and has stayed the orders under challenge.

Updated: 30-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:06 IST
The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern reprimand to the vice chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, for not adhering to a previous court directive. This involves a case related to the recognition of a management committee at a college.

The court expressed disapproval, citing the vice chancellor's actions as a breach of natural justice and a failure to follow binding instructions. Consequently, the vice chancellor has been asked to submit a personal affidavit detailing the rationale behind the contravened order and the refusal to comply with prior court directions.

While reviewing a writ petition filed by the Gandhi Smarak Devnagri Uchchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya's management committee, Justice Saral Srivastava noted that, despite clear instructions dated November 8, 2024, the vice chancellor dismissed the committee's objections without substantive reasoning on February 24, 2025. The court has temporarily suspended the challenged orders from September 20, 2024, and February 24, 2025, and requested responses from all respondents within four weeks, scheduling the next hearing for July 17.

