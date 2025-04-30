NSUI's Rally to Safeguard the Constitution: A Call for Justice

In a fervent display of activism, members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), affiliated with the Congress party, staged a march down Janpath Road on Wednesday to 'save the Constitution'.

Marchers, donning white T-shirts and brandishing party flags, made their mission clear through posters emblazoned with 'Save the Constitution'.

The rally aimed to champion justice and constitutional rights for marginalized groups, particularly the poor and labor class, according to NSUI member Akhilesh Yadav, as they unite to demand fairness and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)