NSUI's Rally to Safeguard the Constitution: A Call for Justice

The NSUI, student wing of the Congress, organized a march on Janpath Road to 'save the Constitution' and support justice and constitutional rights for the poor and labor classes. Members, wearing white T-shirts, highlighted the march's aim of raising a unified voice for rights and justice.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:56 IST
In a fervent display of activism, members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), affiliated with the Congress party, staged a march down Janpath Road on Wednesday to 'save the Constitution'.

Marchers, donning white T-shirts and brandishing party flags, made their mission clear through posters emblazoned with 'Save the Constitution'.

The rally aimed to champion justice and constitutional rights for marginalized groups, particularly the poor and labor class, according to NSUI member Akhilesh Yadav, as they unite to demand fairness and justice.

