Diplomatic Dialogue: Pakistan's Call for US Intervention

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a call from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He urged the U.S. to encourage India to reduce tensions and act responsibly. India has yet to comment on the matter.
In an important diplomatic exchange, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio via telephone on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by the Prime Minister's office.
During the conversation, Sharif emphasized the need for the United States to influence India towards calming tensions and adopting a more responsible stance, as per the official statement.
Meanwhile, India's foreign ministry has not issued a response to requests for commentary on the discussion and its implications for regional stability.
