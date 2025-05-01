Shiv Sena Cracks Down on Food Delivery Giant in Mumbai

In a significant move, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has forced the closure of a major online food ordering and delivery service's Mumbai office. The closure comes in response to mounting complaints about subpar services, misleading information concerning dining establishments, and delayed customer refunds.

Taking to social media platform X, Akhil Chitre, the opposition party's communications chief, expressed the need for disclosure of data on delivery agents and raised concerns about the absence of a Marathi language option in the company's customer service interface.

Chitre criticized the company's failure to issue prompt refunds, stating that refunds are only processed after customer persistence and can take over a week. He asserted that if improvements are not seen within a week, deliveries across Mumbai would be further restricted. Chitre highlighted the issue of inaccurate or lacking restaurant information on the app as an additional concern.

