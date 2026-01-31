Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russia from using Starlink to guide drones

Ukraine is working with Elon Musk's SpaceX to stop Russia from guiding drones using the firm's Starlink internet system, the defence minister said on Thursday, after Kyiv said it had found Starlinks on long-range drones used in Russian attacks. A ‌Ukrainian official has posted pictures this week on social media of the wreckage of long-range Russian drones with Starlink terminals attached, and said Russia may have used Musk's system to guide drones that hit a Ukrainian passenger train on Tuesday.

China plans space-based AI data centres, challenging Musk's SpaceX ambitions

China plans to launch space-based artificial intelligence data centres over the next five ⁠years, state media reported on Thursday, a challenge to Elon Musk's plan to deploy SpaceX data centres to the heavens. China's main space contractor, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), vowed to "construct gigawatt-class space digital-intelligence infrastructure," according to a five-year development plan that was cited by state broadcaster CCTV.

Baby long-necked dinosaurs were a 'perfect snack' for predators

It may have been suicidal for a predator to go after a healthy adult Brachiosaurus, a behemoth weighing perhaps 60 tons that was a member of the long-necked group of dinosaurs ​called sauropods that included the largest land animals ever on Earth. But, as new research shows, Brachiosaurus and other sauropod babies appear to have been regular dinner fare for meat-eating dinosaurs 150 million years ago. Using multiple lines of evidence, scientists ‍reconstructed the food web for a Jurassic Period ecosystem represented by the numerous fossils unearthed at the Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry in southwestern Colorado, mapping out who ate what and who ate whom.

York Space valued at $4.75 billion in NYSE debut on Pentagon spending bets

York Space Systems clinched a valuation of $4.75 billion in its market debut on Thursday, as investors bet on sustained Pentagon spending on space and defense to drive growth. The Denver, Colorado-based company's stock opened 11.8% higher at $38 on the New York Stock Exchange. It raised $629 million in an upsized U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday after selling 18.5 million ⁠shares.

Galaxy cluster ‌observed forming surprisingly early in universe's history

Observations by NASA's James Webb ⁠Space Telescope and Chandra X-ray Observatory are providing fresh evidence that the universe grew up a lot more quickly than previously known, with observations of a galaxy cluster forming sooner after the Big Bang than once thought possible. Researchers said these observations show an emerging galaxy cluster containing at least 66 potential ‍member galaxies, with a total cluster mass of about 20 trillion stars the size of our sun, dating to about one billion years after the Big Bang event that initiated the universe roughly 13.8 billion years ago.

Study finds greater role for genetics in driving human lifespan

Many ​factors influence how long you live, such as diet, exercise, smoking, drinking, environment and other variables. It also helps not to get hit by a dump truck. But what about your genes? That has been a contentious ⁠question for decades. A new study points to a larger role for genetics than previous research had indicated, estimating the contribution of genes to determining human lifespan at about 50%. That is roughly double what prior research concluded, and it mirrors the findings of lifespan studies in laboratory animals.

Tesla climbs as SpaceX merger talks ⁠fuel Musk empire consolidation hopes

Shares of Tesla jumped nearly 5% on Friday after reports that SpaceX was in deal talks with Elon Musk's other companies stoked investor hopes that the billionaire's tech empire could be unified further. SpaceX is in discussions to merge with Musk's AI startup, xAI, ahead of a blockbuster public offering planned for this year, Reuters reported on Thursday. Separately, Bloomberg News reported that SpaceX is considering a merger with Tesla.

Bezos' Blue Origin pauses New Shepard rocket program to focus on ⁠moon lander efforts

Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin on Friday said it was "pausing" flights of New Shepard, the company's centerpiece space tourism rocket, to shift resources to its moon lander program with NASA. The company said "it will pause its ⁠New Shepard flights and shift resources to further accelerate development of the ‌company's human lunar capabilities."

