Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Indian Military Action

Pakistan declared on Wednesday that it holds 'credible intelligence' suggesting an imminent military action by India, as tensions soar between the nuclear-armed rivals following a fatal attack in Indian Kashmir.

The incident, which led to 26 deaths, involved assailants targeting Hindus in the Pahalgam area. Islamabad denies any involvement and insists on a neutral probe. Meanwhile, India stands by its position, accusing Pakistan of fueling militancy in the disputed region.

Diplomatic pressure mounts, with the U.S. urging both nations to ease hostilities. Anti-terror cooperation was emphasized in talks with Indian and Pakistani ministers. As countermeasures emerge, Pakistan restricts airspace use, and India reacts by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

