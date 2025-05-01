Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Indian Military Action

Pakistan claims India plans a military strike soon, intensifying India-Pakistan tensions post a deadly attack in Kashmir. The U.S. urges de-escalation, while India refutes Pakistan's involvement claims. Both countries take countermeasures, with India halting the Indus Treaty and Pakistan blocking airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 02:40 IST
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Indian Military Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan declared on Wednesday that it holds 'credible intelligence' suggesting an imminent military action by India, as tensions soar between the nuclear-armed rivals following a fatal attack in Indian Kashmir.

The incident, which led to 26 deaths, involved assailants targeting Hindus in the Pahalgam area. Islamabad denies any involvement and insists on a neutral probe. Meanwhile, India stands by its position, accusing Pakistan of fueling militancy in the disputed region.

Diplomatic pressure mounts, with the U.S. urging both nations to ease hostilities. Anti-terror cooperation was emphasized in talks with Indian and Pakistani ministers. As countermeasures emerge, Pakistan restricts airspace use, and India reacts by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

