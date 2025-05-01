Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Along India-Pakistan Line of Control

In a troubling development along the India-Pakistan border, ceasefire violations have continued for a seventh consecutive night, officials confirmed on Thursday. This follows the Pahalgam terror attack, which significantly heightened tensions between the two nations.

Since April 24, Pakistani forces have engaged in aggressive firing across the Line of Control, spanning Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor. Indian troops have been responding firmly to this series of provocative actions.

While the directors general of military operations from both countries have conversed to de-escalate, Pakistan's response, including airspace closures and trade halts, exacerbates the already fraught atmosphere.

