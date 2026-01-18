Tensions Flare in Minneapolis as Anti-ICE Protesters Clash with Far-Right Activists
In Minneapolis, anti-ICE protesters confronted a group of far-right activists, igniting tensions in the city following the recent killing of Renee Good by a federal immigration agent. The anti-ICE group, supporting local immigrant communities, forced the far-right demonstrators to retreat, highlighting escalating tensions and political divisions.
In Minneapolis, tensions reached a boiling point as anti-ICE protesters confronted a small group of far-right activists. The clash occurred in a city already on edge after the killing of Renee Good by a federal immigration agent 10 days prior. The anti-ICE protesters, waving signs and chanting, demanded U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement leave the city.
As temperatures plummeted to -4 degrees Fahrenheit with the wind chill, protesters quickly forced approximately 10 far-right demonstrators against a municipal building. Police maintained a distance, and despite some scuffles, no serious violence was reported. The far-right group was led by Jake Lang, a controversial online influencer previously pardoned by former President Trump for his actions on January 6.
The protests underscore growing tensions over immigration enforcement in Minnesota, particularly among Somali immigrant communities. The state's Democratic leadership finds itself at odds with Trump's administration, which continues to target immigrant communities under the pretext of fraud investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
