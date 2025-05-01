Left Menu

Streamlining Electoral Roll Purity Through Digital Integration

The Election Commission is set to enhance the accuracy of electoral rolls by electronically accessing death registration data from the Registrar General of India. This initiative aims to ensure timely removal of deceased individuals from voter lists and improve voter information slips for easier identification during elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:56 IST
In a bid to enhance the integrity of electoral rolls, the Election Commission will now electronically procure death registration data from the Registrar General of India. This technological shift promises to expedite the removal of deceased individuals from the voter list with increased accuracy.

The Commission, utilizing its authority under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, aims to ensure that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) promptly receive updates about registered deaths. This will allow booth level officers (BLOs) to verify information through field checks efficiently, without relying on formal requests from the deceased individuals' families.

Moreover, the Commission has announced improvements to voter information slips, enhancing readability by enlarging the font size of voter serial and part numbers. Standard photo ID cards will also be issued to BLOs, ensuring effective interaction with the public during voter verification and registration efforts.

