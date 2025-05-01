Streamlining Electoral Roll Purity Through Digital Integration

In a bid to enhance the integrity of electoral rolls, the Election Commission will now electronically procure death registration data from the Registrar General of India. This technological shift promises to expedite the removal of deceased individuals from the voter list with increased accuracy.

The Commission, utilizing its authority under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, aims to ensure that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) promptly receive updates about registered deaths. This will allow booth level officers (BLOs) to verify information through field checks efficiently, without relying on formal requests from the deceased individuals' families.

Moreover, the Commission has announced improvements to voter information slips, enhancing readability by enlarging the font size of voter serial and part numbers. Standard photo ID cards will also be issued to BLOs, ensuring effective interaction with the public during voter verification and registration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)