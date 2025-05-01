Left Menu

Operation Sankalp: A New Dawn in the Fight Against Naxal Insurgency

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, emphasizes the need to persist with 'Mission Sankalp,' a significant anti-Naxal operation along the Telangana border, despite opposition. Victims from affected regions have supported the initiative, highlighting the participation of over 24,000 personnel in reclaiming the area from Maoist control.

Raipur | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:00 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reiterated his commitment to the ongoing 'Mission Sankalp,' a massive anti-Naxal operation along the Telangana border, despite calls from various parties for its cessation. The operation, now in its 11th day, seeks to dismantle Maoist influence in the region.

Victims of Naxal violence have rallied behind the initiative, urging authorities to maintain their efforts. According to Sai, institutions and individuals have attempted to disrupt the mission, but the tribals deeply affected by the insurgency remain supportive, visiting both the Chief Minister and governor with their pleas.

The operation involves 24,000 security personnel, including elite forces like the CoBRA units, and covers a span of 800 square kilometers. As the mission proceeds, officials stress that reclaiming the land for locals and dismantling Maoist strongholds are primary goals.

