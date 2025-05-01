Suspensions Follow Mob Lynching Probe in Mangaluru

The suspension of three police personnel, linked to delays in a mob lynching investigation, underscores increasing scrutiny on police conduct in Mangaluru.

The deceased, identified as Ashraf from Kerala, was attacked after reportedly shouting provocative slogans near a local cricket field, leading to his fatal assault.

Calls for a Special Investigation Team intensify as leaders highlight the need for prompt, unbiased probes to diffuse escalating communal tensions in Karnataka's coastal regions.

