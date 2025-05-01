Suspensions Follow Mob Lynching Probe in Mangaluru
Three police officers have been suspended amid criticism over delays in the investigation of a mob lynching in Mangaluru. The victim, Ashraf from Kerala, was assaulted following alleged provocative slogans. Local leaders demand a Special Investigation Team to prevent further communal tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The suspension of three police personnel, linked to delays in a mob lynching investigation, underscores increasing scrutiny on police conduct in Mangaluru.
The deceased, identified as Ashraf from Kerala, was attacked after reportedly shouting provocative slogans near a local cricket field, leading to his fatal assault.
Calls for a Special Investigation Team intensify as leaders highlight the need for prompt, unbiased probes to diffuse escalating communal tensions in Karnataka's coastal regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement