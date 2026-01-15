Left Menu

Positive Dialogue: Trump Engages with Venezuela's Interim Leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, with both leaders describing the discussion as positive. The call comes after the U.S. military captured Nicolas Maduro, leading to Rodriguez's temporary presidency. Discussions focused on a bilateral agenda benefiting both nations.

Donald Trump

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a phone call with Venezuela's acting President, Delcy Rodriguez, an interaction both leaders characterized as positive.

Rodriguez assumed interim leadership following the U.S. military's detainment of President Nicolas Maduro, who now faces drug-related charges in the United States. In her description, Rodriguez termed the conversation lengthy, productive, and respectful, focusing on a bilateral agenda meant to benefit both nations.

During his remarks, Trump praised Rodriguez, signaling strong ongoing collaborations, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "We had a lengthy conversation, touching on numerous topics. Our relationship with Venezuela shows signs of positive progress," Trump commented at the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

