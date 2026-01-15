Positive Dialogue: Trump Engages with Venezuela's Interim Leadership

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a phone call with Venezuela's acting President, Delcy Rodriguez, an interaction both leaders characterized as positive.

Rodriguez assumed interim leadership following the U.S. military's detainment of President Nicolas Maduro, who now faces drug-related charges in the United States. In her description, Rodriguez termed the conversation lengthy, productive, and respectful, focusing on a bilateral agenda meant to benefit both nations.

During his remarks, Trump praised Rodriguez, signaling strong ongoing collaborations, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "We had a lengthy conversation, touching on numerous topics. Our relationship with Venezuela shows signs of positive progress," Trump commented at the White House.

