Pakistani's Claims of Voting in India Spark Investigation

In Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, election authorities have initiated a comprehensive inquiry following a Pakistani national's claim of casting a vote in India. The individual, Ussama Imtiyaz, reportedly lived in India for 17 years, although under false pretenses.

The district election officer swiftly responded after a video of Imtiyaz's claims garnered attention on social media. Although initially visiting on a visa, Imtiyaz secured an Aadhaar card and voter registration, despite lacking Indian citizenship. An FIR has been ordered, with a focus on the Uri Assembly constituency.

This development follows the April deportation of 59 Pakistanis from J-K, prompted by the Pahalgam terror incident. Imtiyaz stands among those whose visas were revoked post-attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, including numerous tourists.

