Left Menu

Pakistani's Claims of Voting in India Spark Investigation

Authorities in Baramulla, J-K, have launched an investigation after Pakistani national Ussama Imtiyaz claimed to have voted in India during a 17-year stay. Known for acquiring documents illegally, Imtiyaz's case has prompted directives for FIR registration under the Representation of the People Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:02 IST
Pakistani's Claims of Voting in India Spark Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, election authorities have initiated a comprehensive inquiry following a Pakistani national's claim of casting a vote in India. The individual, Ussama Imtiyaz, reportedly lived in India for 17 years, although under false pretenses.

The district election officer swiftly responded after a video of Imtiyaz's claims garnered attention on social media. Although initially visiting on a visa, Imtiyaz secured an Aadhaar card and voter registration, despite lacking Indian citizenship. An FIR has been ordered, with a focus on the Uri Assembly constituency.

This development follows the April deportation of 59 Pakistanis from J-K, prompted by the Pahalgam terror incident. Imtiyaz stands among those whose visas were revoked post-attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, including numerous tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025