Pakistani's Claims of Voting in India Spark Investigation
Authorities in Baramulla, J-K, have launched an investigation after Pakistani national Ussama Imtiyaz claimed to have voted in India during a 17-year stay. Known for acquiring documents illegally, Imtiyaz's case has prompted directives for FIR registration under the Representation of the People Act.
In Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, election authorities have initiated a comprehensive inquiry following a Pakistani national's claim of casting a vote in India. The individual, Ussama Imtiyaz, reportedly lived in India for 17 years, although under false pretenses.
The district election officer swiftly responded after a video of Imtiyaz's claims garnered attention on social media. Although initially visiting on a visa, Imtiyaz secured an Aadhaar card and voter registration, despite lacking Indian citizenship. An FIR has been ordered, with a focus on the Uri Assembly constituency.
This development follows the April deportation of 59 Pakistanis from J-K, prompted by the Pahalgam terror incident. Imtiyaz stands among those whose visas were revoked post-attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, including numerous tourists.
