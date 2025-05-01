Left Menu

Deadly Stabbing in Sultanpuri Sparks Investigation

A 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area due to an alleged personal enmity. Preliminary investigations suggest the victim, Suraj, had previous conflicts with the attackers. Police have initiated a manhunt, analyzing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to apprehend the culprits.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:07 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  
  India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi where a 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed, believed to be due to an ongoing personal feud, according to police reports on Thursday.

A distress call from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night informed authorities that the victim, identified as Suraj, was declared dead upon arrival at the facility after suffering stab wounds.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Suraj harbored a long-standing enmity with his assailants. On the night of the attack, he was on his way to a wedding function with a friend. In response, multiple police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, utilizing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts as part of their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

