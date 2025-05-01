Arvind Shrivastava Takes Charge as Revenue Secretary, Ministry of Finance

In a significant administrative development, Shri Arvind Shrivastava has officially assumed charge as the Secretary of the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, marking a new chapter in his distinguished civil service career. The appointment, confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on 18th April 2025, places Shri Shrivastava at the helm of one of the most critical departments responsible for formulating and implementing policies related to direct and indirect taxes, customs, and overall fiscal revenue administration.

Shri Shrivastava is a seasoned Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1994 batch and belongs to the Karnataka cadre. Over nearly three decades of service, he has amassed a rich and diverse portfolio of experience across finance, economic policy, infrastructure, and urban development, both at the state and central government levels.

Professional Trajectory and Key Roles

Prior to this appointment, Shri Shrivastava held the influential position of Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), having earlier served as a Joint Secretary in the same office. His tenure at the PMO coincided with crucial years of economic reforms and administrative transformation, providing him an insider's perspective on high-level governance and policy execution.

Earlier, he played a key role in the Ministry of Finance as Joint Secretary in the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). In this capacity, he was actively involved in fiscal planning and Union Budget preparations — a role that sharpened his financial acumen and understanding of India’s macroeconomic framework.

His international exposure includes serving as Development Officer at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), where he worked on developmental finance projects and international cooperation — experience that adds global insight to his financial management capabilities.

State-Level Contributions in Karnataka

At the state level, Shri Shrivastava held several critical positions in the Government of Karnataka. He served as Secretary of the Finance Department in Bengaluru, overseeing state budget operations, revenue mobilization, and expenditure planning. His leadership in this role was marked by efforts to streamline financial processes and strengthen fiscal discipline at the state level.

He also made noteworthy contributions in urban governance and infrastructure development as the Secretary of the Urban Development Department and as the Managing Director of the Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, Karnataka. In these roles, he worked on sustainable urban planning, public-private partnerships in infrastructure, and municipal financing.

Outlook as Revenue Secretary

As he steps into the role of Revenue Secretary, Shri Shrivastava is expected to guide India’s revenue policy framework with a balance of administrative rigour and economic insight. His tenure comes at a time when the government is focusing on enhancing tax compliance, expanding the tax base, curbing tax evasion, and optimizing the GST framework. His prior experience with budget and taxation policies is expected to be instrumental in driving these priorities.

His leadership will also be crucial as the department navigates challenges related to digital tax systems, integration of artificial intelligence in revenue collection, and increased transparency in fiscal operations.

Shri Arvind Shrivastava’s appointment is being seen as a strong move towards strengthening India’s fiscal machinery. With his vast and varied administrative experience, both domestic and international, he brings a well-rounded vision to the Department of Revenue. His stewardship will be closely watched as the Ministry of Finance embarks on reforms aimed at boosting the economy and ensuring fiscal sustainability in the years ahead.