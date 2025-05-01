Left Menu

The Battle Against New Labour Codes: Unions Rise in Protest

The new labour codes are being opposed by various trade unions as they are seen as detrimental to workers' rights. The Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) plans a strike on May 20 to protest these codes, which replace 29 existing laws covering wages, social security, and working conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:53 IST
The new labour codes are receiving significant opposition from trade unions, as they perceive these legislative changes as an attack on workers' rights across the nation. CITU general secretary Tapan Sen voices strong condemnation, claiming that the codes curb existing rights and incentivize employers to bypass legal frameworks.

During Labour Day, observed last Thursday, CPI(M) leader Sen expressed grave concerns regarding states adopting the contentious codes. He announced that the CITU, associated with CPI(M), has called for a nationwide strike on May 20 to oppose these changes, marking a renewed fight to protect the past achievements secured for workers' rights.

Sen criticized government strategies aimed at implementing these codes despite past resistance, including multiple strikes that delayed their notification. He underscored that these codes, intended to streamline laws on wages, industrial relations, and safety, are embedded with mechanisms that undermine labour rights and penalize lawful protests.

