Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

In a tense standoff in Minneapolis, hundreds of anti-ICE protesters forced a group of far-right activists to retreat as demonstrations intensified following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by a federal agent. The demonstrators, opposing ICE presence, demanded justice and highlighted immigrant safety concerns in the city.

The clash saw far-right participants hastily retreat to a nearby hotel as anti-ICE protesters hurled water balloons amid an atmosphere of extreme cold. Police remained mostly observant, and no major injuries were reported. Online influencer Jake Lang, involved in organizing the far-right rally, claimed an attempted stabbing, though this remains unverified.

The anti-ICE movement, led by the People's Action Coalition Against Trump, underscores mounting community frustration over federal immigration enforcement actions. The incident has further strained relations between Minnesota's Democratic leaders and the Trump administration, against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny on immigrant rights and law enforcement practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)