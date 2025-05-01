Intensified Search for Missing Tourist in Sikkim's Trekking Trail

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and local police have ramped up their search efforts for a tourist missing in Sikkim. The man, identified as Sandeepan Roy from West Bengal, disappeared while trekking the Goechala route in West Sikkim's Gyalshing district, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Roy, 31, vanished on April 21 during a trek he began two days earlier with six companions and a guide. The group noticed his absence upon reaching a location near Tahgshing and has been searching since then.

Initial attempts involved local police, volunteers, and forest officials, but the search is now being led by NDRF, SSB, and Sikkim Police due to the challenging terrain. Equipped with satellite phones and VHF wireless sets, the operation remains under the close supervision of Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa, according to officials.

