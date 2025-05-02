Tensions Surge: Unprovoked Firing by Pakistani Troops Along LoC

In a troubling development, Pakistani troops have engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the eighth consecutive night of exchanges, heightening tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Responding to this aggression, the Indian Army has initiated calibrated and proportionate retaliation. The civilian population living along these borders has begun preparing bunkers to cope with any possible escalation. This activity follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The renewed ceasefire violations come in spite of a recent hotline dialogue between Indian and Pakistani military officials. The Indian side reportedly issued a caution, urging restraint. This deteriorating situation represents a significant departure from the relative peace maintained under the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

