Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Unprovoked Firing by Pakistani Troops Along LoC

Pakistani troops have engaged in unprovoked firing across the LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir for eight consecutive nights, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Indian Army has retaliated, and civilians along the border are preparing bunkers amidst escalating tensions. The situation defies a previous ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:08 IST
Tensions Surge: Unprovoked Firing by Pakistani Troops Along LoC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling development, Pakistani troops have engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the eighth consecutive night of exchanges, heightening tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Responding to this aggression, the Indian Army has initiated calibrated and proportionate retaliation. The civilian population living along these borders has begun preparing bunkers to cope with any possible escalation. This activity follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The renewed ceasefire violations come in spite of a recent hotline dialogue between Indian and Pakistani military officials. The Indian side reportedly issued a caution, urging restraint. This deteriorating situation represents a significant departure from the relative peace maintained under the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025