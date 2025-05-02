Oranga Tamariki Shows Strong Progress in Achieving Core Child Welfare Goals

Oranga Tamariki, New Zealand’s Ministry for Children, has released its second public report on key performance indicators (KPIs), revealing significant strides in achieving its central goals aimed at improving the wellbeing and safety of children and young people in its care. The report underscores improvements across all four priority areas identified by Minister for Children, Karen Chhour, since her directive in 2024 to enhance focus and accountability.

Minister’s Vision for Transformation

In early 2024, Minister Chhour outlined four pivotal priorities to drive immediate and meaningful changes in child welfare. These areas were designed to strengthen the ministry’s responsiveness, effectiveness, and outcomes for tamariki (children), rangatahi (youth), and their caregivers. The key focus areas are:

Ensuring the safety of children and young people Supporting caregivers Addressing youth offending Improving complaint management and practice

To ensure measurable progress, the Minister directed the Oranga Tamariki leadership team to report publicly and regularly on their performance.

“I wanted to make sure that Oranga Tamariki remains laser-focused on its core mission — keeping our children safe and supported,” said Minister Chhour. “These reports offer transparency and accountability, and I’m heartened by the improvements made so far.”

Strong Progress Across the Board

Child Safety Compliance Reaches 96%

One of the most critical indicators — the frequency with which children in care are visited by their social workers — has shown a notable uptick. According to the latest data, 96% of children were visited within the target timeframe, a key practice designed to ensure their ongoing safety and wellbeing. This high compliance rate suggests the Ministry is edging closer to its goal of full coverage.

“Social worker visits are essential for both monitoring and support,” Chhour noted. “Reaching 96% shows real momentum and care in the field.”

Caregiver Support Plans Improve by 13%

Recognizing that effective caregiving is central to child wellbeing, the Ministry set out to enhance caregiver support planning. The number of young people in care who have current caregiver support plans — which outline steps to meet the caregivers’ needs — has increased by 13% since the goals were first introduced.

This improvement reflects a broader commitment to equip caregivers with the tools and backing they need to provide safe, stable environments.

Complaints Management Hits Target

Another crucial area of progress is complaint handling, a key trust-building measure that ensures concerns from young people and families are heard and addressed meaningfully. The Ministry reported an 11% improvement in the proportion of complaints audited that met their high standards, successfully reaching their target in this domain.

“When people know they can voice concerns and expect real follow-through, it creates a system that listens and evolves,” said Chhour.

Youth Offending Drops by 12%

Perhaps the most dramatic shift reported relates to youth offending. Oranga Tamariki has made remarkable headway toward its long-term goal of reducing serious and persistent offending behavior by 15% by the year 2030. In less than 12 months, the Ministry has already achieved a 12% reduction, suggesting the goal is within striking distance well ahead of schedule.

Minister Chhour praised the collaborative efforts behind this achievement, attributing it to social workers, caregivers, police, education providers, and other agencies working across portfolios.

“We are not there yet on everything, but these numbers show that with sustained effort, we can make a profound difference in the lives of our young people,” she stated.

Looking Ahead

Despite the gains, the Minister acknowledged that more work remains. Not all targets have been met, and sustaining progress will require ongoing diligence, inter-agency cooperation, and community engagement.

“Oranga Tamariki is on the right path, but we must not become complacent. The goal is not just to meet targets — it’s to transform lives,” Chhour concluded.

The latest public report from Oranga Tamariki signals renewed energy and direction in the Ministry’s operations, with measurable improvements showing that targeted reforms can yield results — especially when grounded in accountability, care, and community.