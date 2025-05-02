Left Menu

Trump's Funding Cut: A Blow to Public Broadcasting

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut funding to NPR and PBS, accusing them of partisanship. The move is part of Trump's broader effort to leverage federal funding against institutions he deems unfavorable, raising concerns about free speech and media independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:26 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to slash funding to public broadcasters NPR and PBS, according to a White House announcement on Thursday.

The order directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to cease direct financial support to these entities, labeling them partisan and biased.

This decision is the latest in Trump's efforts to challenge institutions he perceives as unfavorable, sparking concerns among free speech and media independence advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

