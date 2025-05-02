Trump's Funding Cut: A Blow to Public Broadcasting

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to slash funding to public broadcasters NPR and PBS, according to a White House announcement on Thursday.

The order directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to cease direct financial support to these entities, labeling them partisan and biased.

This decision is the latest in Trump's efforts to challenge institutions he perceives as unfavorable, sparking concerns among free speech and media independence advocates.

