Wagah Border Tensions: Pakistan Keeps Passage Open for Stranded Nationals

Pakistan announced that the Wagah border would remain open for its citizens stranded in India after New Delhi revoked visas following the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite border closures, Pakistan remains open to receiving its nationals, while criticizing India's decision as creating humanitarian challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent development, Pakistan has pledged to keep the Wagah border crossing open for its citizens stranded in India after New Delhi revoked visas following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Attari-Wagah border, a crucial gateway between the two countries, was closed following India's 'Leave India' notice to Pakistani nationals. This action came in response to a terrorist incident in Kashmir with links to Pakistan.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned India's decision, citing humanitarian challenges, and has assured its citizens of continued support at the border. Meanwhile, similar visa restrictions have been reciprocated by Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

