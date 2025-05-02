Left Menu

Hong Kong Activist's Family Faces Security Law's Grasp

Hong Kong national security police have arrested the relatives of activist Anna Kwok over financial dealings, marking the first use of the security law against an absconder's family. Kwok, wanted for colluding with foreign forces, leaves her family embroiled in high-profile legal tumult, spotlighting the controversial law's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:44 IST
Hong Kong Activist's Family Faces Security Law's Grasp
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In an unprecedented move, Hong Kong national security police have detained the father and brother of activist Anna Kwok over financial dealings related to her, according to local media on Friday. This marks the first instance of applying the city's national security law to relatives of such fugitives.

As the executive director at the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, Kwok ranks among 19 foreign activists sought by the city's security apparatus for alleged collusion with foreign forces. A staggering bounty of HK$1 million ($127,656) has been issued for her arrest, spotlighting critiques by rights groups against the law's erosion of freedoms.

Hong Kong's authorities defend the law as essential for economic stability. However, critics, including the United States, fiercely contest the city's ongoing campaign against families of overseas pro-democracy figures. Anna Kwok’s case, involving her father's arraignment and threat of severe legal penalties, underscores the law's divisive nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025