Russia has made further strides in its strategic expansion by establishing a 'security strip' in the border regions of Ukraine's Sumy area, as confirmed by Russia's defense ministry.

The move comes after Russian forces expelled Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region in western Russia, capturing four settlements in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

In March, President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of creating a buffer zone in the Sumy region, which shares its border with Kursk, highlighting Russia's ongoing efforts to strengthen its positions along its frontier.

