Tragic Turn in Abduction Case: Alleged Suicide Sparks Protests
A 22-year-old named Salman, accused of abducting a minor girl, allegedly committed suicide. His family claims police harassment led to his death. Following protests, investigations were launched into police conduct. Simultaneously, a case was filed against the girl's family amid accusations of threats and harassment.
In a tragic twist, a 22-year-old man accused of abducting a minor took his own life in the Bhota area. The police reported that Salman was found hanging at his home, but his family alleges mistreatment by the authorities.
The incident followed an investigation that linked Salman's phone number to the missing girl's call records. Although Salman was questioned by police, he was released on the same day, with no overnight detainment, as confirmed by officials.
Amid widespread protests by Salman's family and locals, police have launched an investigation into the handling of the case to ensure transparency. Simultaneously, a case was filed against the girl's family, accused by Salman's family of issuing threats.
