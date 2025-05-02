Delhi Assembly Embraces Transparency with Glass Barrier Removal

The Delhi Assembly has taken a notable step toward greater transparency by removing the glass shield that enclosed the visitors and press gallery. This move, announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta, aims to provide unobstructed media coverage of House proceedings.

Gupta highlighted the significance of this action in enhancing democratic accountability and restoring the Assembly's image as a transparent, people-focused institution. He stressed the importance of empowering the media and ensuring the visibility of democratic processes to the public.

Originally installed in 2022 by the AAP government under Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the shield was meant to prevent objects from being hurled into the hall. However, Gupta condemned it as contrary to open governance and press freedom. The removal aims to eliminate visual barriers and facilitate clear observation of legislative activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)