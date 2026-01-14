Left Menu

FBI Search at Reporter’s Home Signals a Press Freedom Concern

The FBI's search of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson's home has raised alarms among press freedom advocates. Officials state it was part of a probe into leaked government information amidst efforts by Trump’s administration to control federal employees. Natanson's role in coverage is under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:47 IST
FBI agents conducted a search at Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson's home on Wednesday, sparking concerns over press freedom. The investigation pertains to the dissemination of classified government information, and the move has drawn criticism from press advocates worried about escalating attacks on journalism.

The search, ordered by Attorney General Pam Bondi, was prompted by the Defense Department. This follows a Justice Department policy reversal under Trump, allowing prosecutors to seize journalist records. Natanson had detailed her experiences covering Trump's restructuring of the federal workforce, reporting the frustrations of affected employees.

The search relates to charges against Aurelio Perez-Lugones, a government contractor accused of retaining classified defense data. Documents marked 'secret' were discovered in his home and vehicle. Trump's administration has taken a hard stance against leaks, drawing concern from press rights organizations wary of potential repression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

