Press Freedom Under Siege: Journalists Detained in Telangana
Three journalists from a Telugu TV news channel were detained for questioning over allegedly defamatory broadcasts against a woman IAS officer. The move by police, viewed as arrests, has sparked criticism from political parties such as BRS and BJP, accusing the Congress government of stifling press freedom.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:55 IST
Three Telugu TV news journalists were recently detained for questioning in connection with a defamation case concerning a woman IAS officer, authorities disclosed.
The detainment has incited backlash from political entities including the BRS and BJP, who alleged the arrests were an affront to press liberty, reminiscent of emergency rule.
The Telangana police's action has prompted debates on press freedom, with political figures urging restraint and the observance of legal procedures to avoid perceived intimidation.
