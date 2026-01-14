Press Freedom Under Siege: Journalists Detained in Telangana

Three Telugu TV news journalists were recently detained for questioning in connection with a defamation case concerning a woman IAS officer, authorities disclosed.

The detainment has incited backlash from political entities including the BRS and BJP, who alleged the arrests were an affront to press liberty, reminiscent of emergency rule.

The Telangana police's action has prompted debates on press freedom, with political figures urging restraint and the observance of legal procedures to avoid perceived intimidation.