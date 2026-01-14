Left Menu

Press Freedom Under Siege: Journalists Detained in Telangana

Three journalists from a Telugu TV news channel were detained for questioning over allegedly defamatory broadcasts against a woman IAS officer. The move by police, viewed as arrests, has sparked criticism from political parties such as BRS and BJP, accusing the Congress government of stifling press freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:55 IST
Press Freedom Under Siege: Journalists Detained in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three Telugu TV news journalists were recently detained for questioning in connection with a defamation case concerning a woman IAS officer, authorities disclosed.

The detainment has incited backlash from political entities including the BRS and BJP, who alleged the arrests were an affront to press liberty, reminiscent of emergency rule.

The Telangana police's action has prompted debates on press freedom, with political figures urging restraint and the observance of legal procedures to avoid perceived intimidation.

TRENDING

1
Indian Army Unveils Breakthrough Fertility Centre in Arunachal

Indian Army Unveils Breakthrough Fertility Centre in Arunachal

 India
2
Legal Tussle: Calcutta High Court's Verdict on TMC's Data Protection Plea

Legal Tussle: Calcutta High Court's Verdict on TMC's Data Protection Plea

 India
3
Sjoerd Marijne Returns to Coach Indian Women's Hockey Team

Sjoerd Marijne Returns to Coach Indian Women's Hockey Team

 India
4
Forgotten RTI Portal Sparks Chaos in CGHS Information Requests

Forgotten RTI Portal Sparks Chaos in CGHS Information Requests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026