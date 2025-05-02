Zero Tolerance Policy: Officer Dismissed for Misconduct

A police officer has been forcibly removed from service after allegations of misconduct involving a female individual, as confirmed by local law enforcement authorities on Friday.

The incident unfolded on April 27 when a Police Response Vehicle from Beta 2 police station was called to an accident scene involving a car and motorcycle in the Aichhar Chowki area. Upon arrival, an altercation ensued, leading the officer to physically assault both a man and a woman present at the scene, as reported by a police spokesperson.

After a video of the altercation surfaced on social media, Head Constable Bhupendra Malik was suspended on April 30. Consequent investigations found Malik and Home Guard Satya Prakash guilty of misconduct, resulting in Malik's dismissal in line with the police's 'zero tolerance' policy. Recommendations were also made for the dismissal of Home Guard Prakash.

