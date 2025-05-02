Diplomatic Diaries: A Month of Global Political Events

This content presents a detailed agenda of significant political and diplomatic activities scheduled to occur worldwide from May to June. Spanning across continents, these events will see national leaders, ministers, and officials engaging in discussions on crucial topics like European security, climate change, trade relations, and more.

Key highlights include UAE Minister Sultan Al Jaber's discussions in Greece, and leaders from across Europe and Asia on tours and state visits aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. Notable commemorations, such as the anniversary of Osama bin Laden's death and World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, feature prominently.

The extensive list includes elections, ministerial meetings, and global observances, serving as a crucial reference for tracking international political dynamics and diplomatic interactions in the upcoming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)